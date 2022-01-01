Arteta Will Lead Arsenal To Premier League Glory In 2024

Jack Wilshere believes Arsenal are capable of winning the Premier League title in two years.

Free agent Wilshere, who has been training back at London Colney to maintain his fitness, believes more recruits are needed to turn the club into title challengers.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former West Ham midfielder was asked whether he can see Arteta guiding Arsenal to Premier League glory.

Wilshere, who has been linked with a move to Brazilian outfit Fortaleza, said: “I think with the right backing and bringing the right players in.

“He definitely has a clear structure and philosophy of the way he sees football and how he wants it to be played.

“Listen, they’re not going to win the league this year.

“But in the next two or three years, if they can get into the top four, get a few big signings in, give them time to settle and see how the manager wants them to play.

“I’m going to put it out there – I think they can, yeah.”

