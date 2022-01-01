Awaziem: We Will Give Our Best in Cameroon

Chidozie Awaziem says the Super Eagles will do their best at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans will look to win a fourth AFCON title when proceedings start in Cameroon next week.

The Super Eagles finished third at the last edition in Egypt losing to eventual champions Algeria in the semi-final.

The Alanyaspor of Turkey defender believes they can do better this time around.

“It has been a wonderful atmosphere in camp. Everyone is preparing with the few players in camp. Training sessions has been good,”Awaziem told the Super Eagles media.

“Everyone is giving their best, the coach is doing a good job. We are hoping to get more players in camp , so that we can begin preparation for the AFCON properly.

“It’s the new year and everyone is positive, we believe we can achieve something great this year.”

