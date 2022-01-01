Dennis In Action As Sanchez Breaks Watford’s Heart With Late Minute Strike

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis was in action for Watford in their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dennis, who was making his 17th Premier League appearance, could not replicate his goal scoring form against Spurs.

The Nigerian international was substituted in the 46th minutes for Joao Pedro.

However, Davinson Sanchez sealed the much needed victory for Tottenham when he headed the ball from close range into the net in the 96th minute.

The host’s effort to level parity proved abortive as Spurs defended tightly to pick the maximum points.

The victory means Tottenham sit 5th in the Premier League log on 33 points while Watford sit 17th on 13 points.

