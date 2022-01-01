Give Wolves Ronaldo If You’re Not Happy With Him –Lage Tells Man United

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says he’d love to work with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lage takes his team to Manchester United on Monday expecting a severe challenge from his fellow Portuguese.

“If they are not happy with him, I have a place for him here,” smiled Lage, before adding quickly: “But I know they are happy with him.

“When you look for a player the most important thing is to see what he can give to your team. When you have a player like him who can score goals, it is hard to believe he is 36.

“He has been at this level since he was very young. He is a machine, he wants to score, to score, to score.

“He is a massive player, I think any team in the world would want a player like him.”

