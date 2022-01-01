Happy New Year! –From All Of Us At Complete Sports

Dear readers, Completesportsnigeria.com wishes you a very pleasant and prosperous new year, 2022.

May God bless all your endeavours in this new yeat as you remain steadfast as loyal readers of Complete Sports daily newspaper and Completesportsnigeria.com.

Welcome to 2022, the year of the long- anticipated 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (Cameroon 2021), the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as well other top events in the world’s sports calender.

Stay with Complete Sports daily newspaper and your favourite online sports news hub, Completesportsnigeria.com, as we serve you the entertaining and informative stories prior, during and after the various top sports events in 2022.

Happy New Year!

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…