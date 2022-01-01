Ighalo Nets Winner As Al Shabab Edge Al Ahli In Seven-Goal Thriller

Odion Ighalo bagged the winning goal as Al Shabab beat Al Ahli 4-3 in a thrilling Saudi Arabia Professional League encounter on Saturday night.

Ighalo scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 73rd minute.

The Nigeria international was in action for the entire duration of the encounter played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium , (Jeddah).

Read Also: UPDATE: Olayinka, Onyekuru, Uzoho Latest Arrivals In Super Eagles Camp

The 32-year-old has scored 11 goals in 15 league appearances for Al Shabab this season.

The forward is also now the top scorer in the league ahead of Al Nassr’s striker Talisca, who has 10 goals to his name.

Al Shabab are second on the table with 31 points from 15 games.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without…