‘I’m Not Aware Lukaku Is Unhappy At Chelsea’ —Tuchel

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel said he was not aware that Lukaku was unhappy at the club.

Lukaku told Sky Italy he was “not happy with the situation” at Stamford Bridge in an interview released on Thursday.

The Belgian rejoined the Premier League side from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million in August.

He has scored seven times in a season hampered by injury and coronavirus but Tuchel has at times left him out of the starting XI even when he has been fit.

Tuchel, whose second-placed side face Liverpool this weekend, told his pre-match press conference concerning the issue:”The thing with Romelu is that I don’t think anyone in this building is aware he’s unhappy.

“That’s why (there is) surprise at the statement. That’s why we need to check with him now, because I can see no reason why it should be like this.

“So I will wait to see what Romelu has to say and then we will deal with this.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss said a certain level…