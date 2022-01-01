Klopp To Miss Chelsea Vs Liverpool Heavyweight Clash 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reported a suspected positive COVID-19 test and will miss Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds disclosed this in a statement released on their official website on Saturday.

Klopp, who is isolating, was experiencing mild symptoms. His assistant Pepijn Lijnders will take charge for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool on Friday confirmed that three other members of staff had tested positive, with Klopp declining to name the trio as they were awaiting PCR test confirmations.

