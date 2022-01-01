Premier League: Manchester City Beat 10-man Arsenal At Emirates

Manchester City rallied back to beat 10-man Arsenal in a thrilling Premier League contest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal took the lead through Bukayo Saka in the 31st minute.

It was Saka’s fourth goal in his last three Premier League outings for the Gunners.

Arsenal remained in control of the match until an incredible five minutes of action after half-time.

Bernardo Silva went down in the penalty area under a challenge from Granit Xhaka that was originally waved away by Stuart Attwell but he overturned his decision on the advice of VAR which led to Riyad Mahrez equalising from the spot.

Rodri netted the winning goal for the visitors late in the game.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…