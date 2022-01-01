UPDATE: Olayinka, Onyekuru, Uzoho Latest Arrivals In Super Eagles Camp

The trio of Peter Olayinka, Francis and Henry Onyekuru are the latest arrivals in the Super Eagles Abuja camp ahead of the 2021 AFCON.

The Eagles media team disclosed the latest players to hit camp.

Following the trios arrival, the number of players is now 10 with more still being expected.

While Onyekuru and Uzoho would be making their second AFCON appearance, this will be Olayinka’s debut.

The Eagles will be hoping to secure a fourth AFCON title after last winning it in 2013 in South Africa.

At the last edition in Egypt they beat Tunisia in the third-placed match to claim the bronze.

They will open this year’s campaign with an heavyweight clash with seven-time champions Egypt.

Super Eagles players in camp:

Francis Uzoho(AC Omonia, Cyprus), Henry Onyekuru(Olympiacos, Greece), Peter Olayinka(Slavia Praha, Czech Republic), Chidozie Awaziem(Alayanspor, Turkey), Chidera Ejuke(CSKA Moscow, Russia), Daniel Akpeyi(Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sadiq Umar(UD Almeria, Spain),…