‘Arsenal Were The Better Team’ —Guardiola Admits

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that Arsenal were the better side, despite his side hardfought win at the Emirates on Sunday.

A Rodri’s striker in added time saw City record a 2-1 comeback win against 10-man Arsenal.

The Gunners were the better side especially in the first half and deservedly went into the break ahead.

But things went south early in the second half as they conceded a penalty which Riyad Mahrez converted.

Then Brazilian defender Gabriel was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Despite being a man down, Arsenal battled on before conceding deep in stoppage time.

And speaking after the game, Guardiola said:”Arsenal were better, we faced a team in the last year who struggled to be in the top four but they are there now and had six or seven days from last game. We had two and a half, we came back and didn’t have energy. That’s why we tried to put one more in the middle.

“It was difficult because we didn’t have energy, we tried…