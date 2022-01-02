Chelsea Hold Liverpool In Four-Goal Thriller At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea came from behind to draw 2-2 with Liverpool as the two title outsiders kicked off the New Year with a Premier League classic at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds took an early lead through Sadio Mane, who pounced on an error by Trevoh Chalobah, before Mohamed Salah doubled the advantage from a tight angle after combining with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But the visitors never looked comfortable in the absence of vital players and Mateo Kovacic mustered a super volley from the edge of the area to pull one back for Chelsea in the 42nd minute.

Christian Pulisic then levelled for the Blues right before the interval with a fine lob over Caoimhin Kelleher from N’Golo Kante’s through-ball.

With the draw, Chelsea remain second on the log on 43 points while Liverpool sit third on 42 points.

