Eagles To Train Inside Abuja Stadium As Sanusi Arrives Camp

The Super Eagles will train today (Sunday) inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja, as they continue preparation for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

Media officer of the Eagles Babafemi Raji disclosed this.

According to Raji the training scheduled for 5pm, will be open to the media with COVID-19 protocols to be fully observed.

Meanwhile, Porto’s left-back Zaidu Sanusi is the latest player to arrive camp for the AFCON.

Also Read: Ogu: ‘How I Was Told To Fake My Injury To Avoid Super Eagles Call-Up’

Sanusi’s arrival now takes the number of players currently in camp to 12.

The Eagles will play their first match in Group D at the AFCON against Egypt on January 11.

Also, they will take on 1970 AFCON winners Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast,…