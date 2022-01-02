‘How I Was Told To Fake My Injury To Avoid Super Eagles Call-Up’

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu has revealed how his club manager at Académica in Portugal told him to fake his injury in a bid to shun national duty with the Super Eagles prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Ogu made this known on the backdrop of some European clubs insistence not to release Super Eagles players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian international in a tweet, stated that he was told to lie but ignored the manager’s hint and honoured the international call-up, which consequently made him lose his regular playing spot.

Ogu via his twitter handle said, “I’m not even surprised at the situation of the foreign managers or clubs not wanting their players to go represent their country in tournaments.

“One certain manager in Portugal asked [that] I tell the coach of Eagles then that I was injured so as not to go for a friendly game.

“After I left, went back to the club, he stopped playing me, and this was prior to the World Cup coming that…