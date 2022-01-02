‘I Can’t Wait To Give It My All’ – Olayinka Keen To Shine For Nigeria At 2021 AFCON

Peter Olayinka is looking forward to making his African Cup of Nations debut with Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Slavia Prague forward has been called up as a replacement for Emmanuel Dennis in Nigeria’s 28-man squad.

Olayinka has made just two appearances for Nigeria, but can’t wait to his AFCON debut.

“I’m really excited; it’s a dream come true for me,” Olayinka told Slavia’s official website.

“I’m really looking forward to the tournament; I can’t wait to give it my all.”

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and recorded two assists across all competitions for Slavia Prague this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.