Ighalo Leads Attack In Completesports.com XI

In continuation of our monthly series, Completesports.com Nigeria Team Of The Month, this December 2021 edition highlights eleven standout Nigerian players who did very well for their respective clubs.

Quite number of Nigerian footballers were impressive for their various clubs in the month of December 2021, both in Europe and other parts of the world, and earn their spots in our December 2021 Nigeria Eleven.

GOALKEEPER

Francis Uzoho (Omonia Nikosia, Cyprus)

Francis Uzoho was in goal for Omonia Nikosia in all the five games they played in December.

He helped the Cyproit side record one win and two draws, while they lost two of the fixtures. And he has earned a spot in Completesports.com Team of The Month for the period under review.

DEFENDERS

Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenhiem, Germany)

The month of December was a memorable one for Hoffenheim, as they were unbeaten in the four games they played – two wins and two draws.

