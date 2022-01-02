I’m Mentally Prepared To Face Ronaldo

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa is excited by the prospect of facing Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo tomorrow night.

Sa is keen to test himself against his countryman.

He said, “I’ve never played against him before, and I’ve never played with him before, I’ve only been with him and trained with him in the national team.

“He’s an amazing player and a difficult player to mark, and it will be a very good game. I came here to play these games. But here, all the games are amazing. Amazing atmospheres, amazing stadiums, amazing pitches, and I came here to do this.

“We were close to beating them the last time we played them at Molineux, but this is football. We will try our best at Old Trafford and we will try to take the win because we play always to win the game.

“But we know it will be difficult because Manchester is a very good team, a very strong team, and we know we’re going to have to work and fight.”

