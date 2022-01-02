Lukaku Dropped From Chelsea’s Squad To Face Liverpool 

Romelu Lukaku ‘has been dropped entirely’ from Chelsea’s squad to face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly left the Belgian striker out after he gave an interview in which he expressed unhappiness with his role at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel did not hide his irritation that £98million striker Lukaku had gone public with his displeasure and said he would hold ‘behind closed doors talks’ to sort out the situation.

Also Read: Olofinjana: Why I Rejected NFF’s Technical Director Role

But, according to The Athletic, Lukaku has been left out of the Chelsea squad for the crunch top-of-the-table clash as a consequence.

“Physically I am fine. But I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea,” Lukaku told Sky in Italy.

“Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up…