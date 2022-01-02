Man City Plays Like A Machine –Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has paid tribute to “relentless” Manchester City.

Tuchel has dubbed the Premier League leaders a “machine”.

“They are relentless,” Tuchel told TribalFootball . “They know what it takes to produce these high-point seasons over and over and over again.

“It’s quality all over the club, not only in the squad but also management and how the club is run. It’s a machine, it is a winning machine.

“We have to admit where we come from, from one year ago. Still when you look at 2021 you have to be careful that you are ambitious but you’re not over-ambitious and don’t get frustrated by not catching Man City in the first half of the year.

“We have to dig in and have to go through this because this is part of the process of closing the gap.

“We don’t like it, everyone here wants to make it happen fast, everyone wants to have a close title race.

“Two or three weeks ago, we had a super close title race. Now we have lost the edge a…