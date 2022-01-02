McQueen Retires From Football At 26 After Serious Knee Injury

Southampton midfielder Sam McQueen has announced his decision to retire from professional football at the age of 26 after failing to recover from a major knee injury.

McQueen, who joined his hometown club at the age of eight, has spent more than three years attempting a comeback from the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament he sustained in his right knee while playing on loan for Middlesbrough in October 2018.

However, McQueen, who was out of contract with Southampton, was hit by a series of setbacks, with a recurring infection triggering multiple additional surgeries.
“This has been such an incredibly tough decision to make as I so desperately want to play football again, but I have to do what is right for me and for my family,” he told the club’s website.

Source: Complete Sports

