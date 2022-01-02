NPFL: Remo Stars Maintain Top Spot; Kano Pillars Floor Enyimba

Remo Stars maintained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 1-1 draw against Dakkada in Uyo on Sunday.

Oriyomi Lawal put Dakkada ahead in the 12th minute, while Samuel Anakwe equalised for the visitors four minutes before the break.

Remo Stars are now unbeaten in their last two league games.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side top the standings with eight points from four goals.

Rivers United retained second position after a 0-0 draw against Sunshine Stars at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Sunshine Stars remain bottom of the log with two points from three games.

Champions Akwa United went down to a 2-0 defeat against Nasarawa United at the Lafia Township Stadium.

The home team took the lead through Tochukwu Udeh in the 53rd minute.

Silas Nwankwo added the second six minutes from time.

At the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu, Rangers recorded the biggest win of the day thrashing Niger Tornadoes 4-0.

Kenechukwu Agu bagged a brace for the Flying…