Onyeka Helps Brentford Beat Villa To End Losing Run; Iwobi Benched In Everton’s Home Defeat 

Frank Onyeka helped Brentford end their losing streak as they came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 2-1 in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Going into the fixture against Villa Brentford had lost their last three games.

Onyeka was in the newly promoted club’s starting eleven before making way on 80 minutes.

Danny Ings opened scoring in the 16th minute for Villa before Yoane Wissa equalised for the home side on 42 minutes.

And with seven minutes left Mads Roerslev scored the winner for Brentford.

The win saw Brentford move up to 12th position on 23 points.

And at Goodison Park Everton lost 3-2 to Brighton and Hove Albion with Alex Iwobi an unused substitute.

The Toffees have now failed to win any of their last three games (two defeats and one draw).

Alexis Mac Allister and Daniel Burn scored on the 3rd and 21st minutes to put Brighton 2-0 ahead.

