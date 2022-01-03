2021 AFCON: Watford, Senegal Clash Over Ismaila Sarr

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) accused Premier League side Watford of blocking Ismaïla Sarr from playing in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The Africa Cup of Nations runs between the ninth of January and the sixth of February of 2022 in Cameroon.

Watford star Ismaïla Sarr was excluded from the Senegal squad announced to participate in the tournament, with the reason remaining unclear.

However, the Senegalese Football Federation decided to speak up about the issue, addressing the reason behind the exclusion, which is according to them, disrespectful, pernicious, and discriminatory behaviour from Watford.

“The Senegalese Football Federation wishes to express by this press release its deep condemnation of the disrespectful, pernicious and discriminatory behaviour of the leaders of Watford who seek by all means to prevent a player from playing with his national…