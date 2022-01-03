Chelsea Going For Every Trophy Available

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says they’re going for every trophy available.

Ahead of their clash with Liverpool, Jorginho discussed his goals for 2022.

He replied: “Targets, targets. [To win] All of them [competitions].

“You need to target all of them, you know, you want to win and for that you need to keep working hard, keep believing in yourself and keep pushing as hard as you can.”

The midfielder also said: “To be honest, if you asked me twelve months ago, we weren’t properly working with Thomas [Tuchel] yet.

“We obviously knew we weren’t going very well [under Lampard] so I can’t say I expected what happened [in 2021].

“I can tell you that after a month we were working together with Thomas I could see that we could achieve something important.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…