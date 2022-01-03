Chukwueze Bags Assist in Villarreal’s Big Win Vs Levante

Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist as Villarreal thrashed Levante 5-0 in their LaLiga clash at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze set up Senegal forward Boulaye Dia for the game’s opening goal in the eighth minute.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Yeremi Pino in the 73rd minute.

The 22-year-old has now scored two goals in 12 league appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season.

He is now expected to report for international duty with Nigeria ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Villarreal occupy 10th position on the table with 25 points from 18 games.

