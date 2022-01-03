Coentrao Ex-Real Madrid Star Turns Fisherman

Former Real Madrid and Portuguese international Fabio Coentrao is pursuing a very different career after becoming a fisherman following his retirement from football.

Coentrao, who made over 100 appearances for the club, hung up his boots at the end of last season after a spell at boyhood club Rio Ave.





Fabio Coentrao

The 52-cap former Portugal international is a good friend of Cristiano Ronaldo following their time together at Madrid but Coentrao’s career has taken a very different direction to the Man United forward.

The 33-year-old bought his first fishing boat during his playing days and after pursuing his dream job is said to own a fleet, according to Sport Bible.

Coentrao opened up on his new career path as he spoke to ‘Empower Brands’s YouTube channel.

“Life in the sea is not a shame, as many people think,” he said. “It is a job like any other. Not only that, the…