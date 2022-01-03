Eagles Training Today Open To Media Coverage

There will be full media access to the Super Eagles training today, 3rd January, 2022 from 5pm.

This is according to the team’s media officer Babafemi Raji.

He disclosed that the training venue is the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. Also there will be 15 minutes access to all players and officials after the training.

Also Read: 2021 AFCON: Super Eagles Group Foe Sudan End Losing Run After Draw Vs Zimbabwe In Friendly

And in strict adherence to COVID-19 Protocols, everyone is expected to present their vaccination cards or a recent negative PCR test result (72 hours maximum) at the gate.

Also journalists are advised to come with a valid means of I.D and face masks.

Meanwhile, the number of players currently in the Eagles camp is 13, following the arrival of Maduka Okoye.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…