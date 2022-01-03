Isak Close To Signing For Arsenal From Real Sociedad

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Swede striker Alexander Isak after Real Sociedad banned him from joining Barcelona.

According to El Nacional Isak will replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month following an impressive spell in Spain.

The 22-year-old joined Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, and has gone on to score 38 goals in 101 games – including 17 last term.

It’s now believed Isak will depart Sociedad after their slip down the LaLiga table.

And Arsenal appears to be his most likely destination.

Barcelona were said to be extremely keen following Xavi’s return as manager.

The Catalans need a striker after seeing Sergio Aguero retire.

But Sociedad have reportedly blocked Isak from any negotiations with Barcelona.

And it means Arsenal look to have won the race for his coveted signature.

Captain Aubameyang has been sidelined by Mikel Arteta after a disciplinary breach.

And he may…