Okoye Arrives Camp As 12 Super Eagles Train In Abuja

Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has arrived the Super Eagles 2021 Africa Cup of Nations camp in Abuja increasing the number of players to 13, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye joined his colleagues in camp on Sunday night and will take part in Monday’s training session.

The three other invited goalkeepers; Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi and John Noble are already in camp.

Meanwhile, the players looked in good shape during Sunday’s training session at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.





The session which lasted an hour and a half was supervised by interim coach Austine Eguavoen with assistance from Paul Aigbogun and Joseph Yobo.

More players are expected to arrive the team’s camp on Monday (today ).

The team will leave for Garoua, Cameroon on Wednesday.

The 13 Players In Camp

Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, John Noble, Maduka Okoye, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar, Chidozie…