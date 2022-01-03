Queiroz Targets Win Against Super Eagles 

Pharoahs of Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz says his target against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, in their Group D 2021 AFCON opener is to secure all the three points.

The seven-time African champions will hope to replicate their Angola 2010 AFCON feat against the Eagles.

Under legendary coach Hassan Shehata, Egypt came from a goal down to defeat the Eagles 3-1 in their first group game.

They went on to secure their seventh AFCON title after pipping Ghana 1-0 in the final.

And ahead of next week Tuesday’s heavyweight encounter Queiroz, quoted on kingfut.com, said:”Our goal in the AFCON is to try to win every game, build a winning mentality because in March we will play the final stage of the qualifiers.

“I will only have four days before it. I know that Egypt has a great history in the AFCON, but our goal remains to qualify for the World Cup. I was not the one who set qualifying for the World…