Super Eagles Camp Swells With Musa’s Arrival

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has linked up with his teammates in camp ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Musa arrived the team’s camp in Abuja on Monday afternoon.

The Fatih Karagumruk of Turkey forward’s arrival increased the number of players in camp to 14.

More players are expected in the team’s camp before their departure to Cameroon.

The players and their officials are expected to leave for Garoua, Cameroon on Wednesday.

14 players are still expected in the Super Eagles’ camp and they will begin their AFCON campaign against Egypt at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11.

They will also face Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in their other Group D fixtures.

The 14 Players In Camp

Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, John Noble, Maduka Okoye, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar, Chidozie Awaziem, Zaidu Sanusi, Peter Olayinka, Olisa Ndah, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke , Henry Onyekuru, Ahmed Musa

