We Are Ready To Conquer Africa Again Complete Sports

Egypt midfielder Abdallah El-Said believes the Pharaohs has what it takes to do well in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The Africa Cup of Nations starts in less than a week as it runs between the 9th of January and the 6th of February, taking place in Cameroon.

The North Africans were placed in Group D where they will confront Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, and Sudan.

Read Also: 2021 AFCON: Watford, Senegal Clash Over Ismaila Sarr

Egypt will start looking for their eighth continental title as they face the Super Eagles in their opening game on the 11th of January.

Ahead of the tournament, Abdallah El-Said reassured the fans, stating that the tournament won’t be easy but the players will do their best to please the fans.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is an important tournament, we will do our best to go as far as we can,” Abdallah said.

“We won’t have easy games, but we are motivated and fully focused on making history for ourselves and our country, and we will do all we…