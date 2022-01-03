You’ll Leave Old Trafford Only On My Terms –Rangnick Tells Martial

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits Anthony Martial will only leave on their terms.

Sevilla are attempting to broker a loan deal for the France attacker.

Rangnick said, “He made it very clear that he wants to leave and in a way, I can understand his wish to leave and try to play more regularly somewhere else.

“But again, here, it is not only about what he wants to do but also a question of which kind of clubs are interested in him and do they meet the demands of the club? We have to wait and see.

“He is not injured currently, so I decided to go with this group of players that we had in the squad today.

“It had nothing to do with injuries.”

Source: Complete Sports

