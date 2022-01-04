Ajayi Desperate To Play For Super Eagles At AFCON 2021

Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen has revealed that his decision to invite Semi Ajayi to the team was due to his determination and desperation to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ajayi, who was initially not in the 28-man list that was released by Eguavoen, was considered for selection because he was selected by former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr in the provisional squad list submitted to the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

The Nigerian international last played for the senior national team against Sierra Leone in November 2020 after falling out of favour with Rohr.

However, in an interview with NFF TV, Eguavoen stated that the West Brom defender has displayed the right spirit that the team wanted to be successful at the bi-annual tournament.

“Semi Ajayi, obviously he was not on the 28-man list, but he was on the alternate list. Kevin Akpoguma was on the alternate list, Onyekuru and co.

“And then we reached out to Semi, he…