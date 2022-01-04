Awaziem Battles Injury Ahead 2021 AFCON

Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem is facing a fitness battle ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The Alanyaspor of Turkey player has been battling with hamstring injury since October.

The 25-year-old trained separately from his teammates during monday’s session inside the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The versatile defender was sidelined for a week by a harmstring injury in October and missed a couple of games for Alanyaspor in December due to the same problem.

Awaziem is expected to play a key role for the Super Eagles in Cameroon after Leon Balogun was excluded from the excluded from the squad due to Injury.

Interim manager Austine Eguavoen will be hoping he is able to shake off the injury ahead of Nigeria’s opening game against Egypt on January 11.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…