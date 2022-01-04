Chelsea Play Better Without Lukaku

Premier League legend Paolo Di Canio has launched a tirade at Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku after his explosive Italian interview claiming Chelsea play much better without him.

Lukaku has long been a target for Sky Sport Italia presenter Di Canio’s anger and criticism, having said from the moment he arrived at Inter just over two years ago that he disappeared in big games and had very little technical skill.

So the outpouring of scorn from Inter and Chelsea fans after Lukaku’s Sky Sport Italia exclusive interview is all Di Canio needed to let loose again.

“This interview shows the weakness of an athlete who after six months gives up, perhaps because he arrived there with the arrogance of someone who doesn’t realise what his real level is,” Di Canio said on his Sky Sport Italia Premier League show.

“He won the Scudetto in Italy as a co-protagonist with his other teammates, but he’s no Lionel Messi. Inter would’ve won even without him, if they had Duvan Zapata or…