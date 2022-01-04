Chukwueze Makes Laliga Team Of The Week 

Samuel Chukwueze has been included in the Laliga Team of the Week, following his impressive performance in Villarreal’s win against Levante on Monday.

Chukwueze was one of the standout performers as Villarreal hammered Levante 5-0.

The 22-year-old provided the assist for Villarreal’s opener scored by Boulaye Dia in the 8th minute.

Also Read: 2021 AFCON: ‘Super Eagles Not Worried About Salah’ —Musa

It was his first assist of the season after 17 games in all competitions for the Yellow Submarines.

His display saw football facts and statistics website whoscored.com include him as one of four Villarreal players in the Team of the Week.

Unai Emery’s side have now won their last six games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Chukwueze is expected to join up with the Super Eagles squad for the 2021 AFCON which starts on Sunday.

This would be his second appearance at the tournament after making his debut in the 2019 edition in Egypt.



By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting…