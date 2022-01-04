Eguavoen Defends Non-Inclusion Of More Local Players In AFCON Squad

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen has defended the non- inclusion of more home-based players in his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Eguavoen included just one player, John Noble, a goalkeeper, with two-time African champions Enyimba in his 28-man squad for the competition.

“The challenge for us is the little time we have to prepare for the competition. That didn’t give us room to invite more home-based players,” the former defender told a press conference on Tuesday.

“I initially wanted to include four or five players from the NPFL in the team, but there was no way we could do that with the limited time we have to prepare for the competition.

”During Keshi’s time, they had enough time to prepare the team. The team spent quality time together and also played friendly games.”

