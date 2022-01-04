Expect More Signings After Torres’ Deal

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says their deal for Ferran Torres is proof the club “is back”.

Many fans are holding their reservations considering the club’s recent financial troubles which saw key players Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets taking wage cuts in summer 2021 to reduce their debts, as well as the departure of Lionel Messi from the Camp Nou.

“Everybody in the world should get ready because we are back as big players in the market. Barcelona are back,” Laporta proclaimed to the gathered press who attended the unveiling of new signing Torres on Monday.

Barcelona are no longer in the Champions League this season and are far off the pace required to challenge for the LaLiga Santander title, but Laporta is confident that it won’t affect their recruitment.

Read Also: Exclusive: Super Eagles Can Win AFCON 2021 Without Osimhen –Akpoborie

“We continue to be a reference in the football market,” Laporta said of their ability to recruit.