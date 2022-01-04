Lookman Battles Daka, Maddison, Tielemans For Leicester Goal Of The Month Award

Ademola Lookman has been nominated for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month award for December, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman’s efforts against Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the 10-goal shortlist.

The 24-year-old battles Zambia international Patson Daka, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, Ethan Fitzhugh, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Leicester City Women’s Sophie Howard for the individual prize.

“After a goal-packed month, the Blue Army are once again tasked with selecting their favourite strike, this time during the festive period,” a statement from Leicester City website read.

“In-form midfielder James Maddison twice makes the shortlist, as does forward Ademola Lookman, while Harvey Barnes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Patson Daka and Youri Tielemans make up the men’s first team contributions.

“Elsewhere, Development Squad youngster Ethan…