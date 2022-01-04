Mane Should Have Been Sent Off

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists Sadio Mane should’ve been sent off early in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Mane escaped red after an apparent elbow on Blues captain Cesar Azpiicueta.

Mane and Mohamed Salah had the visitors 2-0 ahead before Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic hit back for Chelsea.

Tuchel snapped: “In the first game we got the red card and the referee was so quick to give the red card.

“They did not check it, I hate to say it normally as I don’t like a red card early in the game, it can kill it. The public are here to see 11v11. Sadio Mane should always be on the pitch because he is a brilliant player and a good guy but it is a red card.

“If you don’t check and then can check our goal and maybe take it away… it is hard to swallow but what can we do?”

Source: Complete Sports

