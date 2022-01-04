Ndidi, Iwobi, Troost-Ekong, Iheanacho Five Others Arrive

Leicester City duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Alex Iwobi are among nine players who have arrived the Super Eagles Abuja camp for the 2021 AFCON.

Also currently in camp are the quartet of Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Semi Ajayi and Kelechi Nwakali.

The current arrivals means 23 players are now in camp ahead of the continental showpiece in Cameroon.

Also Read: ‘Ighalo Unreliable, Not The Kind Of Player Newcastle Need’ –Ex-England International Warns

Meanwhile, five players are still being expected to join the rest of the squad.

The players are Odion Ighalo, Jamilu Collins, Tyrone Ebuehi, Joseph Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze.

And according to the team’s media officer Babafemi Raji, hopefully the five players will be in camp today.

Super Eagles players currently in camp:

Goalkeepers:

Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The…