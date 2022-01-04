Plumptre Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria

Former England youth international Ashleigh Plumptre gotten approval from FIFA to switch her allegiance to Nigeria.

Plumper, 23, who plays for Women’s Super League side Leicester City, is eligible to represent the African champions because of her father’s Nigerian heritage.

After joining training camps in Austria and Abuja, she has now been cleared by FIFA and is eligible for Nigeria’s 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations play-off against Ivory Coast in February.

“We are happy to receive Ashleigh’s official clearance from Fifa,” NFF director of communications Ademola Olajire told BBC Sport Africa.

“It was only possible because of her commitment and dedication. She made the federation’s work a lot easier by providing all the requirements in quick time.

“Ashleigh personally approached the English FA directly to get the required international clearance from that end.

“Her professionalism and unflinching desire to play for Nigeria is honestly heart-warming….