Rangnick: I Knew Man United Job Would Be Difficult 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said he knew taking up the Red Devils’ coaching job would not be easy.

The German suffered his first defeat after Wolves pipped United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Rangnick’s appointment initially sparked a reaction from the United players but they have struggled to convince in almost all of his six games as manager.

Wolves switched to a back three under new coach Bruno Lage this season and the formation caused United problems in an error-strewn first-half that convinced Rangnick to switch to a defensive trident in the second.

Despite a brief spell of dominance where substitute Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar, United failed to breach Wolves and Joao Moutinho struck a deserved 82nd-minute winner.

“I knew it would be a difficult job,” Rangnick said after the game. “There was a reason why they contacted me and signed me, so I knew from the start it would not be an easy job to find the best possible balance…