Robinson Kicks Against Newcastle Signing Ighalo

Former Three Lions of England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed Newcastle United would be taking “a massive risk” by signing Odion Ighalo.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Robinson, a former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United goalkeeper said Ighalo is “unreliable” and urged the Magpies to look elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports (24 December), Ighalo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabia outfit Al Shabab, is one of a number of strikers being considered by Newcastle’s recruitment team this month.

It is said that the former Manchester United and Watford striker would seriously consider a move to St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently without their top goalscorer Callum Wilson after he suffered an injury in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United last month.

When asked by Football Insider for his assessment of Ighalo’s credentials, Robinson…