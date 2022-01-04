Super Eagles Can Win AFCON 2021 Without Osimhen –Akpoborie

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie believes the Super Eagles can deliver the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite the withdrawal of Victor Osimhen from the squad.

Recall that Osimhen’s withdrawal became inevitable after the 22-year-old, who recently declared himself fit after recovery from a nasty facial injury, tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in 2021 last week Thursday.

The three-time AFCON champions are pitted alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in Group D. Augustine Eguavoen’s side will begin their quest for a fourth AFCON title against seven-time African winners, The Pharaohs in Garoua on 9 January.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, the former Wolsburg star stated that the team has capable strikers that can replace Osimhen and get the job done in Cameroon.

“I am completely convince that the Super Eagles can lift the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon despite the absence of Victor Osimhen from the squad. No doubt, the team…