Super Eagles Not Worried About Mohamed Salah

Ahmed Musa has played down the threat of Mohamed Salah, ahead of the heavyweight clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Egypt at this month’s AFCON.

Both African giants will open their campaign in Group D when they clash on January 11.

One player who would be giving Nigerian fans sleepless nights is Liverpool star Salah.

The 29-year-old leads the Premier League top scorers chart after netting 16 goals in 20 games.

He has scored 23 goals in 29 games in all competitions for the Reds this season and is regarded as one of the best player in the world on current form.

But speaking in Tuesday’s press conference on NFF TV, Musa stated that the Eagles will not lose sleep over the threat Salah would pose.

“Everyone is talking about Salah but if you look at our team we have lots of players they will be worried about.

“So we don’t have to think about Salah, they have to think about our own…