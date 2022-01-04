‘Why Super Eagles Will Miss Osimhen More Than Dennis

Former Nigeria international Sylvanus Okpala has explained why he feels the absence of Victor Osimhen for this year’s AFCON would be felt more compared to that of Emmanuel Dennis.

Both Osimhen and Dennis were replaced by the Eagles coaching crew after they were initially included in the 28-man list.

There were huge doubts over Osimhen’s participation at the 2021 AFCON after suffering a facial injury.

Despite not being fully recovered the Napoli striker was listed for the AFCON, before he was eventually dropped after testing positive for COVID-19.

For Dennis, Watford manager Claudio Ranieri revealed that Nigeria missed the deadline to inform the Hornets their intention to select him.

And following the absence of both stars Okpala, 1980 AFCON winner for Nigeria, stated why Osimhen will be missed more.

“Both players would be missed for the Super Eagles because they have been in fine form for…