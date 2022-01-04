Wolves Proud To Overcome Man United At Old Trafford

Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho was proud to prove the matchwinner at Manchester United on Monday.

Moutinho dedicated his goal celebration afterwards to his family – including his three-month-old baby daughter.

He told Sky Sports: “What I want is to help the team. Winning here at Old Trafford against a big team is amazing for us.

“We came here to play football, play with the ball, that’s what we do. We created a lot of shots in the first half.

“They changed a little bit to three centre backs like us. We controlled everything. We only let them create one opportunity on the bar.

“We deserved it because of what we did over 90 minutes. I hope we can continue with this performance.”

