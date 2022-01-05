​Ex- Man Utd Star Ince: No progress Made With Rangnick In Charge

By
Headliners
-
1


Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince believes they are making no progress under Ralf Rangnick as of yet.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating home defeat on Monday against Wolves in the Premier League.

1xBit

The away side won the game 1-0, their first win at Old Trafford since the 1980s.

Asked about Rangnick’s work so far, Ince told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no [progress made].

n1bet nigeria banner 300x250 2

“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list – Cardiff, teams like that – and it came off the back of a (Jose) Mourinho team where the players didn’t really like Mourinho and the atmosphere was hostile.

“Ole came in, had a great fixture list to go into, changed the system, changed certain things, made it a happy camp and they started winning games.”

tiktok_afcon2022_completesports

“I think we all got hoodwinked into the fact that this was the way forward and we were making progression. I get that same feeling now.

“The fixture list that…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR